SPOONER — The 15th-annual Spooner Health Golf Outing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Spooner Golf Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The Golf Outing proceeds will benefit the Volunteers of Spooner Health Scholarship Fund. Scholarships are awarded each year to students pursuing a health care-related degree.

