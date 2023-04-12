Rodeo

This is the final week for those girls who want to try out for the 69th Spooner Rodeo queen to apply. The deadline is Saturday, April 15. Contact Kate Peck of the Spooner Rodeo Committee at 715.566.1888.

SPOONER – The application deadline for girls planning to try out for the 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo queen is Saturday, April 15. Contestants will compete in the Rodeo Arena on horseback, as well as being interviewed by the judges.

Last year, Shell Lake’s Baylee Brown was chosen Rodeo queen and Spooner’s Gloria Stumph was chosen Rodeo princess. The girls have represented Spooner and the rodeo for the past year.

