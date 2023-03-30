SPOONER — The application deadline for girls planning to try out for the 69th Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo queen is Saturday, April 15. Contestants will compete in the Rodeo Arena on horseback, as well as being interviewed by the judges.

Last year, Shell Lake’s Baylee Brown was chosen Rodeo queen, and Spooner’s Gloria Stumph was chosen Rodeo princess. The girls have represented Spooner and the Rodeo for the past year.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments