RICE LAKE — While the rains held off for most of the day on Saturday, June 24, they came far too early on Saturday evening for the Rice Lake Speedway to complete a full program of racing events. After the first two Midwest Modified heats were completed, the rain started to fall just as heat No. 2 was completed, and once it started raining, it never did let up and track officials were forced to cancel the remainder of the program.

Spectators who held rain checks on the night will be able to use them at one of the two upcoming events at the track. Saturday night was also Kid’s Night at the track and the fans were able to greet the drivers who had their cars staged on the front chute of the track before the program. The bike drawings were not able to be completed before the rain, however, and it is planned to do this during the program this coming Saturday, July 1. Fans should check the speedway Facebook page this week to confirm this.

