RICE LAKE – The Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame Nomination and Election Committee met recently to consider and then vote to determine the new nominees for the Rice Lake Speedway Hall of Fame.

With two new members selected in the Driver category and two for the Friends of the Speedway category, the 2023 class for the Hall of Fame will consist of drivers Paul Brust and Bruce Soldner, and the Friends of the Speedway will be LaVerne Crapser and Ken Coleman.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments