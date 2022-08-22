Pickleball tournament
Photo contributed

SPOONER – Pickleball will run from Sept.7 through May 31 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Registration will be set up through Tom Terrill. Contact Terrill at 715.520.0048, or tomterrill@centurytel.net .

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments