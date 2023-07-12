SPOONER — Since 1954, the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo has been bringing people to the area for the action and thrills of Spooner’s signature event each July. And in 2023, more people than ever before in history took in the excitement and family fun of the 69th Spooner Rodeo.

A combination of record ticket sales, great action in the arena, special events and weather that could not have been more perfect combined to make the three-day Rodeo and events like no other before it.

  

