“Like riding a ticked-off tornado” was how one cowboy described bull riding on Friday night at the 69th Spooner Rodeo. This competitor was busy trying to hang on for an eight-second ride and hopefully collect a paycheck.
The Spooner Rodeo is about more than just broncs and bulls. Exceptional Rodeo, put on by the Spooner Rodeo Committee, allows special needs children a few special moments in the arena, including this ride on a real horse.
Among the many extra events that make Spooner Rodeo weekend special is the Spooner Rodeo Stampede 5K. Crossing the finish line ahead of the competition this year were, in second place, Aden Erickson of Grantsburg, and, in first place, Luke Popp of Spooner.
The very top athletes in the world of professional rodeo come to Spooner to compete. The reigning world champion bareback bronc rider, Jesse Pope, looks to see his score following a ride, and is happy to see he earned an 83.
Bill Thornley
Before the first performance of the Spooner Rodeo, the Spooner Rodeo Committee presents Exceptional Rodeo for special needs children. This youngster was thrilled to ride a special bull.
Bill Thornley
Playing with fire was a good thing as Shila Navarr, 17, of the Flying Arena Stars thrilled the huge rodeo crowds with her skills, including whips on fire.
Bill Thornley
It was an early dismount for this cowboy in the saddle bronc event. He was another victim of the top-notch Barnes PRCA Rodeo stock.
Bill Thornley
Dancing to the country music of entertainer Savannah Rae, this couple enjoyed the nightly concert following the Rodeo performances.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
Cowgirls rule! It is not only the boys who can play rough. Ella, from Shell Lake, holds up the trophy she won for her Mutton Bustin’ championship ride.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
SPOONER — Since 1954, the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo has been bringing people to the area for the action and thrills of Spooner’s signature event each July. And in 2023, more people than ever before in history took in the excitement and family fun of the 69th Spooner Rodeo.
A combination of record ticket sales, great action in the arena, special events and weather that could not have been more perfect combined to make the three-day Rodeo and events like no other before it.
