Soccer

Northland Badgers soccer players pictured here include, top row left to right: Masie Schmitz, Linnea Stroede, Addison Smith, Kadence Tallman, Gavin Tims, Karsten Stevenson, Owen Leckel, Liam Russell, coach Chuck Russell. Bottom left to right: Zoie Polenska, Marley Christianson, Cade Hamilton, Emerson Russell, Johny Undem, Jonah Osberg, Sam Barton, Griffin Walt. (Not pictured: Clayton Yakes, Dotyona Kelly, Oliver Kelly and assistant coaches Kirby Vantrees and Severin Undem)

 Contributed

SPOONER – The Northland Badger Soccer Club (NBSC) U-12 team is undefeated for their spring season with a final record of 10-0.

Each player was a contributing factor to the success of the team, including how the team demonstrated excellent character and sportsmanship.

