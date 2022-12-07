...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Wisconsin Lumberjacks goal tender Brandon McDonald (#28) slaps away the puck as the Fort Francis Lakers fire from close range. The Lumberjacks beat the Lakers 9-0 and 5-2 for a weekend series sweep at the Spooner Civic Center.
Members of the Wisconsin Lumberjacks Junior A hockey team celebrate a goal by Connor McClure (#11) on the ice of the Spooner Civic Center as they overpowered the visiting Fort Francis Lakers 9-0. The Lumberjacks would go on to sweep the weekend series with a 5-2 win the next night.
Bill Thornley
SPOONER – The Wisconsin Lumberjacks hockey team found success on the Spooner Civic Center ice when they returned home and broke an 11-game losing streak with a series sweep of the Fort Francis Lakers on Dec. 2-3.
On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lumberjacks blanked Fort Francis 9-0.
