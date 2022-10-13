Hockey

SPOONER – The Wisconsin Lumberjacks Junior A hockey team will be back on home ice at the Spooner Civic Center this weekend, and the team hopes to fill the stands with cheering fans.

The Lumberjacks will host the Dryden Ice Dogs on Friday, Oct. 14, and then again on Saturday, Oct. 15.

