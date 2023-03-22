The spotlights of the Spooner Civic Center lit up the flags of both Canada and America as the National Anthems were sung. As the patriotic songs concluded, hockey players slapped the ice with their sticks, the crowed cheered wildly and the teams prepared for action. Hockey at the Civic Center brings many people to town, fills hotels, restaurants and stores and provides exciting entertainment for all. In their latest contest, the hometown Wisconsin Lumberjacks downed the Fort Frances Lakers 2-1 on March 13.
Opposing offenses have had to deal with Wisconsin Lumberjack goaltender Kyler Lowden (#29) out of Grand Rapids, Mich., this season. Lowden does a great job of defending his net and keeping the opponents off the scoreboard.
Bill Thornley
SPOONER — The end of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) regular season is getting close, and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks are starting to heat up, playing inspired hockey and winning close games.
On Wednesday, March 13, the Lumberjacks hosted the Fort Frances Lakers at the Spooner Civic Center in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 255 fans.
