Hockey

Hokey skate , puck , and stick

 Hemera Technologies

SPOONER – It was a tough weekend on the road for the Wisconsin Lumberjacks SIJHL hockey team as they dropped three straight.

At Kam River on Friday, Nov. 18, the Lumberjacks were blanked 5-0 by the Fighting Walleyes. Kam River outshot Wisconsin 50-38 in the game.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments