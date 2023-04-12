Hockey

SPOONER — The Wisconsin Lumberjacks are in an identical hole to the one they dug themselves in their first SIJHL series before staging a huge comeback for the win. The Lumberjacks have dropped their first two second-round games at the Kam River Fighting Walleye to fall behind 0-2.

Kam River 10, Lumberjacks 2

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments