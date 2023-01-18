...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft expected. For the
Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40
kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
