Hockey

SPOONER – In Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) action at the Spooner Civic Center on Sunday, Jan. 15, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks were topped 3-1 by the visiting Red Lake Miners.

The Lumberjacks fell to an overall record of 9-17 in the SIJHL, with 23 points.

