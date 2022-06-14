MINONG– The Jay Link Invitational 4-Person Golf Scramble will take place at Black Bear Golf Club on Friday, July 9.
Black Bear Golf Club is located at 7677 Nancy Lake Rd. just outside of Minong.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to northeast winds off Lake Superior, locations along the shoreline for Douglas, Bayfield, and Ashland counties as well as the Apostle Islands won't see as high of heat index values as areas in the southern parts of the counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
MINONG– The Jay Link Invitational 4-Person Golf Scramble will take place at Black Bear Golf Club on Friday, July 9.
Black Bear Golf Club is located at 7677 Nancy Lake Rd. just outside of Minong.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.