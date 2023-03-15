Hockey

The Wisconsin Lumberjacks treated the hometown crowd at the Spooner Civic Center to a two-game sweep of the visiting Sioux Lookout Bombers on March 10-11. Kyler Lowden was in goal for the Lumberjacks. This Wednesday, March 15, the Lumberjacks host Fort Frances.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER — As the snow fell outside the Spooner Civic Center, the real storm was going on inside the building during the past weekend. The hometown Wisconsin Lumberjacks played a great two-game series, sweeping the visiting Sioux Lookout Bombers.

Lumberjacks 7, Bombers 3On Friday, March 10, the Lumberjacks and Bombers opened play, with Wisconsin earning a 7-3 victory.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments