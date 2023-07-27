Baseball

SPOONER — The Spooner Cardinals did not play over the weekend but return to action with a pair of games over this coming weekend.

Friday night, July 28, Spooner will host the Haugen Hornets at 7:30 p.m. Haugen is fresh off their first league win of the season after beating Hayward 3-2 in a pitchers duel.

  

