Baseball

ELLSWORTH– In a non-league baseball game at Ellsworth on Saturday, June 11, the Spooner Cardinals earned a 12-3 victory.

The Cardinals have a pair of home games this weekend: Friday at 7:30 p.m. vs. Spring Valley (non-league) and Sunday 1 p.m. vs. the Haugen Hornets.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments