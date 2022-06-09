Cardinals

Spooner Cardinal batter Cody Patko swings away as the team takes on the visiting Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks Friday night, June 3, at Merchant Park in Spooner.

 Bill Thornley

SPOONER– The Spooner Cardinals dropped a pair of contests over the weekend, which was the first time the team has dropped multiple contests in a weekend in six seasons.

Friday night, the Cardinals hosted the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks in a non-league contest. The Cardinals held a 2-1 lead through six innings as Sterling McKinley was throwing another solid game.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments