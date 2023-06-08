Baseball

SPOONER — The Spooner Cardinals topped the Haugen Hornets over the weekend in Independent League baseball action.

Cardinals 12, Hornets 2The Spooner Cardinals rebounded after a disappointing showing the weekend prior with a lopsided victory over the Haugen Hornets on Saturday, June 3, by a score of 12-2.

