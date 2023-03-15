...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches possible, except 12 to 18 inches in northeast Douglas
County and all of Bayfield County. Winds could gust as high as
40 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could also create blowing snow
and possibly white-out conditions particularly near the Lake
Superior shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Smiling faces were many in this photo featured on the Northwest Figure Skating Club Facebook page. And these kids, ages 4-18, brought endless smiles to many others during the past weekend at their 33rd-annual Festival on Ice. Long hours of hard work showed as the kids delighted a large crowd at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena during “Power Playlist,” skating to some of the top hits of the past 50 years.
Well, it was an “ice show,” after all! This young skater shivered a bit during the 33rd Festival on Ice, presented last weekend by the Northwoods Figure Skating Club at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena. “Power Playlist” was the theme, featuring some of the top hits from the past 50 years.
Among the favorite groups on the ice are always the little ones, here Anderly Bluse of Spooner, Mahima Ganesh of Rice Lake, Harper Stowell of Cumberland, Elaine Swartz of New Auburn and Marilyn Swartz of New Auburn skating to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.”
Contributed
In the spotlight, the audience cheered long and loud for Madison Harrington of Barron as she performed a beautiful skate out to “Cups.”
Bill Thornley
The older girls in the show have put in many years on the ice, practicing long hours. It showed, as these members of the Advanced Group delighted the fans.
Bill Thornley
Bill Thornley
“I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas was the theme of this group of skaters as they linked arms and glided across the ice at their 33rd Festival on Ice at Rice Lake.
Bill Thornley
Special guest skater Annabelle Fitzsimmons elevated during spin on the ice, bringing cheers from the audience with her stunning performance.
Bill Thornley
The Advanced Skaters of the Northwoods Figure Skating Club performed to “Hey Ya.” Girls in the group included Patyn Butzler, Presli Butzler, Jada Horstman, Courtney Lussier and Jazmine Tietz.
Bill Thornley
Seeing double? Twins Stella and Amerlia Meyers of Amery took to the ice of the Rice Lake Hockey Arena to perform “Hello.”
Bill Thornley
