SPOONER– It took a double overtime to decide the winner on Monday, Jan. 6, as the Spooner Rail boys edged the Washburn Castleguards 64-62 in non-conference action in Spooner.
The Rails took a 34-23 lead at the half, but Washburn came back strong to outscore the Rails 39-30 in the second half.
With time running out, the Castleguards buried a 3-point shot to send the game into the first overtime. Leading by 3, the Rails watched Washburn refused to die, nailing another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send it into double overtime before Spooner was finally able to secure the 64-62 win.
The Rails have lost a couple close heart-breakers this season, but this time the team came through with the victory.
Devyn Pfaff scored 18 points and grabbed 1 rebound for the Rails. Brandon Nelson had 9 points and 3 rebounds. AJ Hotchkiss had 9 points and 7 rebounds. Caleb Potazcek had 8 points and 5 rebounds.
Carter Bell scored 4 points and had 5 rebounds, Connor Childs had 4 points and 1 rebound. Ishmal Guzman had 3 points and 5 rebounds. Bridger Kline scored 3 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Rails will play at Bloomer on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7:15 p.m.
