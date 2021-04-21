Blaine Zeller

Blaine Zeller of Spooner holds the certificate honoring him for 50 years as a member of Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12. Presenting him the certificate were Adjutant Marilyn LaPorte and Post 12 Commander Joe Roberts.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– In Spooner, Blaine Zeller is one of the most recognizable citizens, either as the owner for 42 years of the Ben Franklin Store (later Zeller’s Variety,) or as a member of the Spooner Rodeo Committee where he works hard in the community to help make the event an annual success each July.

But this week, Zeller’s dedication to his country earned him recognition.

