...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
Blaine Zeller of Spooner holds the certificate honoring him for 50 years as a member of Moe-Miller American Legion Post 12. Presenting him the certificate were Adjutant Marilyn LaPorte and Post 12 Commander Joe Roberts.
SPOONER– In Spooner, Blaine Zeller is one of the most recognizable citizens, either as the owner for 42 years of the Ben Franklin Store (later Zeller’s Variety,) or as a member of the Spooner Rodeo Committee where he works hard in the community to help make the event an annual success each July.
But this week, Zeller’s dedication to his country earned him recognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.