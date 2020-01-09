ON THE MATS

Spooner Rail 120 lb. wrestler Alex Daniels controls his Ashland opponent, eventually winning by a pin. The Oredockers topped the Rails 48-30 on Jan. 7.

SPOONER– The Spooner Rail wrestling team hosted the Ashland Oredockers in non-conference high school wrestling action on Jan. 7.

The match was close right down to the final match, as Spooner and Ashland were deadlocked 30-30. But and a forfeit in the 220 lb. weight class and a loss at 285 lbs. allowed Ashland to take a 48-30 victory.

