When Michael Heim, natural science professor at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, does field trips he often points out that the tall, interrupted ferns growing abundantly in our forests have been around for 200 million years. And when he comes up to a clump of basswood trees, he recounts how the species developed a strategy of growing multiple trunks as a way to survive grazing mastodon elephants from the end of the ice age, more than 10,000 years ago.

Now, because of a recent scientific finding in Wyoming, when Heim finds a bed of red quartzite in the Blue Hills, or similar outcroppings around Pipestone Creek in Sawyer County, he’ll probably hold a rock in in his hand and discuss how long-neck sauropod dinosaurs, some bigger than a school bus, once roamed the area 150 million years ago and had a particular fondest for the stone.

