These red quartzite stones, very likely from Wisconsin, were digested by dinosaurs to grind down food in their gizzards like a turkey or duck. Over time, the grinding would polish the stones. These stones were found in the Morrison Formation in Wyoming. Finding stones originally form Wisconsin in Wyoming indicates during the Jurassic Period, roughly 150 million years ago, dinosaurs migrated up to 1,000 miles to the west.
The cliffs of Pipestone Creek show angular formations of red quartzite, the ancient remains of eroded sand from the former Penokee Mountain range some 1.7 billion years ago, sands changed into sandstone and then compressed into quartzite. The quartzite is red because it was made while there was oxygen in the air produced by blue-green algae.
Photo by Joshua Malone, used with permission/
This red quartzite rock from Pipestone Creek near County Highway H in the Town of Radisson might have been the size a large sauropod dinosaur would have devoured to ground down food in its gizzard.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Photo by Frank Zufall
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Mission Catholic Church was built from red quartzite.
Photo by Frank Zufall
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Mission Church off County Highway E in the Town of Bass Lake, Reserve, was built with local red quartzite.
When Michael Heim, natural science professor at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, does field trips he often points out that the tall, interrupted ferns growing abundantly in our forests have been around for 200 million years. And when he comes up to a clump of basswood trees, he recounts how the species developed a strategy of growing multiple trunks as a way to survive grazing mastodon elephants from the end of the ice age, more than 10,000 years ago.
Now, because of a recent scientific finding in Wyoming, when Heim finds a bed of red quartzite in the Blue Hills, or similar outcroppings around Pipestone Creek in Sawyer County, he’ll probably hold a rock in in his hand and discuss how long-neck sauropod dinosaurs, some bigger than a school bus, once roamed the area 150 million years ago and had a particular fondest for the stone.
