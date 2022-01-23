As Wisconsin Policy Forum researchers began to contemplate our 2021 research agenda a year ago, it appeared analyzing the harsh impacts of the pandemic would be our focus for the second straight year.

Yet, while pandemic-related issues were indeed a key driver of our 2021 research agenda, the tenor of our work was not what we expected. Instead of analyzing the painful fiscal choices required of state government and local jurisdictions, we instead focused on the impacts of billions of dollars of federal relief aid. And instead of reporting only bad economic news, we shed light on initial recovery in the restaurant and housing sectors.

