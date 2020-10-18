Cranberries, cranberry harvesting
BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– “Let’s get ready to harvest some fruit,” said Tom Clark, sweeping his rake through the endless sea of red, bobbing berries floating atop the knee-deep waters in the cranberry marsh at Thea Kronlund Cranberries, just outside of Spooner.

For early October, the prime time for cranberry harvesting in Wisconsin, it could not have been a better day: brilliant autumn colors in the trees, a clear, dark blue sky overhead, and mild temps.

