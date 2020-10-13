A 77-year-old female resident of the Fran Mar Apartments building at the corner of Kansas Avenue and Second Street in Hayward was found deceased in her apartment after fire broke out in the apartment Monday evening, Oct. 12.
The City and Town of Hayward fire departments were paged to a room fire at the 26-unit apartment complex at 8:55 p.m., along with Sawyer County EMTs and paramedics, city police and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies. Firefighters contained the fire to one room, said City of Hayward Fire Chief and Incident Commander Mike Herrmann.
