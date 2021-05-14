...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Dry conditions with relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent
are forecast today. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to
10 mph with a few gusts to 15 mph possible. Fires which start in
these conditions may spread easily.
Be sure to check the burning restrictions and the fire danger
rating for your area before burning today. For more information on
burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate passed the Legislature's first bills Tuesday addressing police reform since George Floyd's death.
The Senate approved measures that would create a new grant program for police, require police to post use-of-force policies online and require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report. The bills also would require police to maintain and share personnel files during the hiring process and require Milwaukee and Madison's police and firefighter oversight commissions to accept a member nominee from police and firefighter unions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.