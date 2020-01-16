Gracen Zaloudek

On the court at the Friday basketball game, Gracen Zaloudek moves the ball for the Rails in a 55-36 loss

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– Finishing up a week filled with dress-up days, games, and the selection of royalty, Spooner High School enjoyed their 2020 Winterfest and hosted the Bloomer Blackhawks in Heart O’ North girls basketball on Friday, Jan. 10.

The Rail girls could not have picked a tougher opponent than the undefeated conference leaders. The Blackhawks are 7-0, but the Spooner girls played them with enthusiasm, especially in the second half, in a 55-36 loss.

