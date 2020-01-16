SPOONER– Finishing up a week filled with dress-up days, games, and the selection of royalty, Spooner High School enjoyed their 2020 Winterfest and hosted the Bloomer Blackhawks in Heart O’ North girls basketball on Friday, Jan. 10.
The Rail girls could not have picked a tougher opponent than the undefeated conference leaders. The Blackhawks are 7-0, but the Spooner girls played them with enthusiasm, especially in the second half, in a 55-36 loss.
