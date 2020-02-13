SPOONER– A night of free family fun, games, activities, educational events, and a tasty taco dinner greeted the many visitors to Spooner Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, during Spooner Middle School Wellness Day.
The theme for the after-school event, held 5 to 7 p.m. in the Antholz Gym and SMS lobby, was “Winter Wonderland.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.