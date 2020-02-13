SPOONER– A night of free family fun, games, activities, educational events, and a tasty taco dinner greeted the many visitors to Spooner Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 6, during Spooner Middle School Wellness Day.

The theme for the after-school event, held 5 to 7 p.m. in the Antholz Gym and SMS lobby, was “Winter Wonderland.”

