SPARTA - William “Bill” James Bohn, 80, of Sparta, WI, passed away on January 28, 2022, in his home surrounded by family. Bill was born on March 3, 1941, in Superior, WI, to Alice (Smith) and Edward Bohn. At the age of 2, his family moved to Shell Lake. Throughout school he loved participating in many athletics, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. After graduating from Shell Lake High School in 1959, he spent a few semesters at UW-Eau Claire, majoring in partying.
Bill then decided he needed a little bit of discipline, so he joined the Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman and a psychiatric tech. After leaving the Navy, he continued to serve his country as a member of the National Guard, until 1979. He moved to Sparta and began working at the State School for Dependent and Neglected Children/Child Center. He stated many times that working with these children was his most fulfilling job, and was sad the facility closed in 1976. Bill then began his 34-year-long insurance career, before retiring in 2010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.