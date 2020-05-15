Fire in Burnett County

A wildfire in the town of Blaine in Burnett County burned 3.95 acres on Saturday, May 9.

 JIM ULMANIEC, DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Sixteen wild fires burned across the state on Saturday, and though fire suppression kept them small, continuing low humidity and dry fuels make the landscape ripe for wildfires.

Areas with sandy soil and pine are at a particularly volatile stage now.

