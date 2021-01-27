Donation

The Washburn County Tavern League last week made a big donation of $2,500 to Washburn County Special Olympics. Meeting at Northwoods Lanes & Lounge bowling alley in Spooner were Washburn County Tavern League officers (from left ) Lee Ellerbruch of Spider Lake Tavern, Randy Purde of Cheers, Tammy Lundsten, who also competes in Special Olympics, Dick Daniels of Big Dick’s Buckhorn, and Julie Predni of The Prime in Trego.

 SHANNON KLOPP

SPOONER– Athletes of the Washburn County Special Olympics team benefited from a generous donation of $2,500 made by the Washburn County Tavern League.

The Tavern League has long supported the special athletes, and last week the group met at Northwoods Lanes & Lounge in Spooner for a check presentation.

