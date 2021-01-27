The Washburn County Tavern League last week made a big donation of $2,500 to Washburn County Special Olympics. Meeting at Northwoods Lanes & Lounge bowling alley in Spooner were Washburn County Tavern League officers (from left ) Lee Ellerbruch of Spider Lake Tavern, Randy Purde of Cheers, Tammy Lundsten, who also competes in Special Olympics, Dick Daniels of Big Dick’s Buckhorn, and Julie Predni of The Prime in Trego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.