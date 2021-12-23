Spooner Youth Hockey players

Spooner Youth Hockey players (from left) Brody Westphal of Mites I, Otto Nordback of Squirts, and Barrett Towne of Mites II are suited up and ready to take part in the Dec. 17 Wisconsin Lumberjacks home game.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– In Superior International Junior Hockey League action at Spooner Civic Center, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks were beaten in the weekend series by the Kam River Fighting Walleyes.

Walleyes 7, Lumberjacks 2

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments