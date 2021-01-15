COVID-19 vaccines

Freshly drawn up doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are placed in a tray Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison. 

 ANGELA MAJOR | WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO

WASHBURN COUNTY – The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washburn County is lower than the peak late last year, but the numbers still continue to mount, including one of the most heartbreaking ones: Four more county residents died in the week and a half ending on January 7, a quarter of the total (15) since the pandemic began 10 months ago. Two more were listed by the county health department as “probable deaths.”

The county had 1,116 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, Jan. 13, plus 73 “probable cases.”

