Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas, Bayfield and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&