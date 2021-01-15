...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Price Counties. In Minnesota, Pine and Carlton
and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Freshly drawn up doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are placed in a tray Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison.
WASHBURN COUNTY – The daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washburn County is lower than the peak late last year, but the numbers still continue to mount, including one of the most heartbreaking ones: Four more county residents died in the week and a half ending on January 7, a quarter of the total (15) since the pandemic began 10 months ago. Two more were listed by the county health department as “probable deaths.”
The county had 1,116 confirmed cases as of Wednesday, Jan. 13, plus 73 “probable cases.”
