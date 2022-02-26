SHELL LAKE – For the first time ever, the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held on Shell Lake May 6-7.
Washburn County Tourism Executive Director Michelle Martin updated the Shell Lake City Council at their Feb. 14 meeting on what to expect for this event.
Martin said that for the last 50 years, the Wisconsin opener was operated by Wisconsin Indian Head Country (WIHC). This year, WHIC handed the event down to Northwest Wisconsin ITBEC (International Trade, Business and Economic Development Council). ITBEC is a 12-county group working together to market the region, including Washburn County.
The Governor’s Fishing Opener will rotate around the region each year, and ITBEC selected Washburn County, and Shell Lake, as the host destination.
“I haven’t seen any history of Shell Lake having it,” Martin said.
The original Governor’s Fishing Opener was held in Birchwood, a joint effort between Washburn and Barron counties. The Trego Flowage and Long Lake in Sarona have been opener hosts in the past.
“The whole goal of the event is to raise awareness of the fishing and tourism industries in northwest Wisconsin and the entire state of Wisconsin,” Martin said.
The Governor’s Fishing Opener brings Wisconsin dignitaries, including Gov. Tony Evers and cabinet secretaries from the Wisconsin DNR and Department of Tourism, to the area, in an outdoor-focused event for boosting networking, community pride and public engagement in the fishing and tourism industries. The Governor’s Fishing Opener also kicks off the summer fishing season.
Martin said there are preliminary events planned, some of which are private and others open to the public.
Friday evening, May 6, there will be a VIP banquet that is invite only, welcoming state and local officials, delegates, travel writers, social media influencers and media. Speakers typically include the governor and cabinet secretaries, the host organization (ITBEC), the county host organization (Washburn County Tourism) and the DNR fish biologist.
On Saturday morning, May 7, there will be an invite-only light continental breakfast served on the shores of Shell Lake prior to fishing. This includes fishing guides, travel writers, influencers, etc.
The public will be invited to a family fishing day and community fish fry at the park later that day. The free fish fry, hosted by the Lions Club, will include 500 servings, and activities hosted by the DNR and other area nonprofit organizations.
VIPs and media not fishing will be invited on a tour highlighting Washburn County’s attractions.
Martin said that these tours used to happen on Sundays, but shortened to Saturday this year, as it was “a little bit of a long weekend.
“We can reinvent the wheel,” Martin said.
She added that the tourism department will propose that a banquet held at the Shell Lake Arts Center.
Kaitlin Hanson, Washburn County Tourism’s visitor experience and outreach director, will begin leading subcommittees so the community can get involved in the fishing opener.
Council Alderperson Ken Schultz told Martin to let the city know what the tourism department needs from them to make things run smoothly.
Alderperson Dan Harrington asked if the piers on the lake will be out by that weekend, and City Administrator Andrew Eiche said yes, as he’d already spoken to the crew.
Alderperson Stephen Smith said it would be helpful if an aquatic invasive species (AIS) representative was at the opener to ensure the lakes stay safe.
Eiche noted an AIS rep on duty could also educate the public on safety and control the boat traffic on the lake.
Harrington asked if spaces in the parking lot will be reserved, and Eiche said there wouldn’t be a need, as the campground is usually vacant still in early May.
When asked if the opener would come back to Shell Lake in the future, Martin said statistics show a host site rotates about every nine years, though some counties don’t want to host it and others prefer to have an anniversary.
Anyone wanting to volunteer for a committee should contact Hanson at Kaitlin@washburncounty.org or 715.635.9696.
