...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
It was one of those man on the street interviews. I couldn’t believe it. This man said he didn’t care for Lawrence Welk because his music is corny. Do other people agree with this individual? Can it be true that the champagne music of Lawrence Welk and his big band is now considered “corny”? He was a rather young person, so why had he used the term “corny.”? Do young people use that word?
In my early days we often labeled things corny, anything from a character on radio or in movies or the kind of clothes someone was wearing. Corny means old-fashioned, tremendously simple and sentimental. I have known for years that it is mostly older people who like and still enjoy the music of Lawrence Welk.
