Gas pump

Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurement, gasoline demand jumped from 7.53 million b/d to 8.11 million b/d. Typically a significant increase in demand results in a comparable decrease in supply, ultimately translating to more expensive pump prices.

Surprisingly, the recent large jump in demand had little impact on gasoline supply and minimal impact on pump prices. For the week ending January 20, gasoline supply saw a small decrease of 300,000 bbl. At 245 million bbl, supply levels lag behind last year’s reading at this time by 15 million bbl.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments