...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, SAWYER, BURNETT, WASHBURN, DOUGLAS,
BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, PINE, CENTRAL ST.
LOUIS, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES.
THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE BOIS
FORTE BAND, LAKE VERMILLION AREA, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION,
THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND,
HINCKLEY AREAS.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
&&
In this photo from November, 2017, Alyxia Johnson and Douglas Cottrell, joined by advisor Barry Mickelson, stand beside the airplane they are helping to build through the Spooner Area School District. Their project was one of eight across the state that won the 2017 Standing Up for Rural Wisconsin Schools, Libraries, and Communities Award, projects that "demonstrate the great potential and collaborative spirit of rural Wisconsin."
SPOONER– An airplane that Spooner Area School District students started building more than a decade ago has been sold, leaving in its wake a journey of hands-on learning and accomplishment that few students ever get to experience.
The school board on Monday, Sept. 21, voted to accept an unsolicited $8,000 offer for the partially completed Zenith STOL. A portion of that money, $3,300, will go to outstanding bills on the project, with the rest set aside for any potential future aviation program.
