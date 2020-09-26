Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, SAWYER, BURNETT, WASHBURN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, PINE, CENTRAL ST. LOUIS, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE BOIS FORTE BAND, LAKE VERMILLION AREA, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&