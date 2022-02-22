Stone Lake Food Shelf
On Saturday mornings, you will see a full parking lot at the Lions Hall. About 30 families come every week to benefit from the array of canned and dried goods, eggs, produce, bakery and meat. Food is ordered by the all-volunteer staff and delivered each Thursday, so there is always something different, fresh arrivals and returning basics.
The large room is organized with rows of shelves and stacks of cases of food, and so clean. I’m sure everyone feels it is a pleasure to go there. It is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Music Nite
The regular Music Nite will be on the third Saturday of the month from now on. This is a change, as for years Music Nite was on the second Saturday.
Town garage sale
As the winter days keep us inside, there is that urge to clean and organize. The Stone Lake Town Sale is always the first Saturday in June, this year June 4.
Obviously the request to be on the map won’t be happening until May. (And yes, that is one of my jobs.) But all of a sudden, the snow is gone and the grass is green. And, oh my! The grass needs to be cut! Now you are busy with the wonders of summer. The leisurely afternoons we have now are perfect for considering whether you have enough for a sale or not.
Since family visits from the city, remind them about this yearly event. They can bring their items and enjoy running a sale with you, or letting you run the sale and they go shopping. Country sales are so much fun. A truly different inventory of items for sale, and the pleasure of driving by woods and lakes makes it a lovely tour of the countryside in itself.
Because the food shelf is in the west room of the hall now, the big hall will be used by the Lions for their tables of interesting items. Tables will be rented for outside. And yes, there will be the wonderful homemade pulled pork sandwiches that we have had for the last two years. One of the Lions is the chef of this treat.
If you have any questions about the sale, give me a call or email.
Birkie and snowstorm
I hope everyone is safe and enjoyed our snowstorm, and will enjoy the events of the Birkebeiner this weekend.
‘Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening,’ Robert Frost, 1922
Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound’s the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
Dates to remember
Free Senior Spaghetti Dinner - Wednesday, Feb. 23, 5 to 7 p.m., Marie’s Hideaway
Stone Lake Food Shelf - Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lions Hall
Sledding Party - Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1st Street South hill
Music Nite - Saturday, March 19, 6 to 9 p.m., Lions Hall
Christine Maestri can be reached at 715.865.4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.