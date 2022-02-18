Music Nite
This Saturday, Feb. 19, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Lions Hall: live music from local musicians Steve Trude, Steve Kozak, Gerald Hershey & High View and Beth Jandro, performing a variety of great music, including bluegrass, country, Americana, music from the ‘70s, Alison Krauss, originals, etc. This is a kids- and social distancing-friendly event with lots of room to move around. Dancing is always encouraged. Light refreshments served.
Stone Lake Wetland Community Park
This is written to introduce you to Stone Lake’s beautiful Wetland Park. The park is located directly behind the mini mall, right in the heart of our downtown area. It consists of 17 acres, 11 of which contain 1-1/2 miles of walking trails and 6 acres with a 500-foot boardwalk through the wetlands. High on the hill, there is a handsome gazebo overlooking the lake, which has been the site of weddings, picnics and family reunions. There are two areas with picnic tables and 14 benches for resting as one walks the trails. There is no charge for using any of the amenities in the park.
The Memory Walk is now the home of 300 engraved bricks, with 13 of those waiting to be placed in the brick walkway when spring arrives. The sale of bricks pays the many costs associated with park maintenance. If you would like to honor someone special in your life, the cost of each brick is $55.
Each year, a colorful newsletter is sent to 315 families who support the Wetland Park in many ways. If you would enjoy receiving this newsletter, or would like to purchase a brick, or to know more about this very special place, email tncmcd@aol.com, or write to Stone Lake Community Wetland Park, N5779 Division Ave., Stone Lake, WI 54876, or view www.stonelakecommunitywetlandpark.com.
Helpful hint of the week: Bathroom tile cleaner
Ingredients: baking soda and hydrogen peroxide
Using gloves, make a paste by mixing half baking soda and half hydrogen peroxide. Take a small handful and rub it all over the tile, section by section, until all the tile is covered. It’s a somewhat artistic process. Wait half an hour. Rinse off. Sparkle!
Remember, baking soda by itself, and hydrogen peroxide by itself, are excellent drain cleaners. Not drain unpluggers, but cleaners. So after your tile is cleaned, the pipes are cleaned, as well. I have tried every cleaner, and this is the best. I just came upon it last week and was amazed. I was doubtful, but pleasantly surprised with the results. It’s inexpensive, made with home ingredients and easy to use.
I’ve been looking at home chemicals for being flammable. Hydrogen peroxide is not flammable, but the item continued to say that if a bottle is put in a fire, it will explode. And did you know that the common rubbing alcohol in your medicine cabinet is flammable? This should be kept far away from flames …. furnaces, stoves, water heaters, etc.
Recipe of the week
One of my friends who shares her recipes with us gave me this salad dressing recipe.
1/3 c. olive oil
3 T. sugar
2 T. red wine vinegar
1 T. sour cream
½ t. Dijon mustard
Mix together. Toss on salad just before serving. Particularly good with a spinach salad.
You might be tempted to substitute white or apple vinegar. But if you took a tiny taste of each of these vinegars along with the wine vinegar, you will see why you should not substitute. There is a sweetness and flavor that is essential.
One should always have a red wine vinegar in the cupboard. Yes, it’s a bit more expensive, but so worth it. If used often (as we do), consider buying it by the gallon (as we do).
Quote of the week
“Peace does not mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or hard work. Peace means to be in the midst of all those things and still be calm in your heart.” (Author unknown)
Dates to remember
Free Senior Spaghetti Dinner – Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5 to 7 p.m., Marie’s Hideaway
Stone Lake Food Shelf – Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lions Hall
Music Nite – Saturday, Feb. 19, 6 to 9 p.m., Lions Hall
Sledding Party – Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Street South hill
Christine Maestri can be reached at 715.865.4131 or chmaestri@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.