Daniel Mitchell
WASHBURN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SHELL LAKE– A Stone Lake man who was out on parole for less than two months after spending a decade in prison for a sexual assault of a child is back in prison – for at least another decade, for a sexual assault of another child.

That will mean that Daniel J. Mitchell, 33 – who has spent almost a third of his life in prison already – will have spent half of his life in prison by the time the new sentence is served.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments