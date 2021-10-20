Stihl TimberSports Series competition is airing on the CBS Television Network this fall, with a field of more than 70 men and women athletes including 2021 men’s national champion and Hayward native Cassidy Scheer and women’s competitor Kate Witkowski, a teacher at the Northern Waters Environmental School in Hayward.
The series will continue airing every Monday, showing the qualifying rounds, and ultimately the U.S. Championships in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.