Stihl TimberSports Series competition is airing on the CBS Television Network this fall, with a field of more than 70 men and women athletes including 2021 men’s national champion and Hayward native Cassidy Scheer and women’s competitor Kate Witkowski, a teacher at the Northern Waters Environmental School in Hayward.

The series will continue airing every Monday, showing the qualifying rounds, and ultimately the U.S. Championships in Little Rock, Arkansas.

