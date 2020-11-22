Many Waters

The St. Croix Writers Group has released “Many Waters,” a cross-genre collection of stories, poems, essays and long-form excerpts created by 46 members of the group.

This diverse collection also includes pieces from a number of longtime charter members who are no longer with us, such as Kay Karras, the one and only Poet Laureate of Solon Springs; and Jo Stewart, the well-loved head of the writers group for many years.

