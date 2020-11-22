Mirror Image

Springbrook author Barb Held has released a work of historical fiction, “Mirror Image,” for middle school aged readers.

Local author Barbara Held of Springbrook recently released “Mirror Image,” a historical fiction time travel adventure for middle grade children.

“I’ve always loved writing,” Held said. “I started writing poetry when I was about 11.” Over time, she wrote picture books (in verse) for some family members that her mom then illustrated. Later Held took classes through the Institute of Children’s Literature. During one of those classes, a first draft of the historical fiction fantasy began developing into “Mirror Image.”

