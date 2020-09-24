Spooner/Shell Lake Rail Cody Bush (#23) kicks during the game against the Ashland Oredockers on Thursday, Sept. 17. The Rails won the game 3-1. The team will host Cumberland at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
SPOONER– A good crowd showed up for the Spooner/Shell Lake Rails Senior Night soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 18, and they were treated to a 3-1 Rail victory over the visiting Ashland Oredockers.
Prior to the game, Rail seniors Mike Del Fiacco of Spooner and Edgar Garcia and Layne Olson of Shell Lake were recognized, escorted to the center of the field by their proud mothers, Karen Del Fiacco, Dorie Simpson, and Erica Olson.
