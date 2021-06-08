Senior center signs

Some area senior citizens have had enough of what they consider to be extreme conditions imposed on the Spooner Senior Center, and have decided to gather at a different location, Tracks Restaurant, just west of Spooner. They will be having a dinner there on Wednesday, June 9. Pictured are (from left) Melissa Petz, Curt Mathison, Phil Ringlien, and Colleen Cook.

 BY BOB WANEK

BY JULIE HUSTVET

A group of Spooner Senior Center members are getting together on their own for now due to what they call “extreme regulations” as the county’s senior centers reopen.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments