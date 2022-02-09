From the very first year of the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo in 1954 to more modern rodeos, the Rodeo Parade has been a major attraction. This year, due to construction on Hwy. 63, the parade was off. But now the Rodeo Committee has announced there will be a parade.
SPOONER– For some time, it had been assumed that the Spooner Rodeo Parade, part of the Spooner Rodeo weekend since the very first Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo in 1954, would not take place for the 68th Spooner Rodeo this coming summer, July 7-9.
The huge Spooner Rodeo Parade, with more than 100 units, bands, floats, horses galore, fire trucks, politicians, prizes, kids and more, had been sidelined by long-planned road construction on the parade route down Highway 63 through Spooner.
