Spooner Nordic skiers were among the many athletes who competed at the Wisconsin State Nordic Ski Meet, a two-day event. All skiers race on both days. The first day was a skate skiing race, done in an interval start. That is, the athletes start one at a time, every 15 seconds. The second day was classic skiing (skis parallel on the track).
The second day, athletes start in a pursuit format. That is when the winner from the first day goes first. The second-place skier starts second, and starts how ever many seconds they finished behind the first-place skier. All the athletes start in that fashion. It makes for a very exciting second day! That is because they cross the finish line as their combined time for two days. The first person to cross the line is the overall champion!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.